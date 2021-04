By EUobserver

The Czech Republic has stalled on plans to import Russia's coronavirus vaccine due to insufficient data. "We received so little material, we couldn't say if we'd recommend its use or not ... It was only a fraction of the documentation submitted by default for the registration or assessment of a drug," Irena Storová, a spokeswoman for the Czech regulator, told Radiožurnál Thursday, amid a separate row on Russian espionage.