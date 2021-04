By EUobserver

India's coronavirus cases passed 18 million after another world record number of daily infections and deaths, Deutsche Welle writes. Health ministry data showed there were 379,257 new Covid-19 cases and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday, making it the deadliest day so far for the country in the pandemic. The pandemic has killed 3.1 million people around the world, with more than 200,000 fatalities in India alone.