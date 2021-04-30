Ticker
Commission: Apple 'in breach' of competition law with App Store
By EUobserver
The European Commission revealed on Friday the preliminary conclusions of its investigation into Apple, which accuse it of using its App Store to distort competition in the music-streaming market. "This is done by charging high commission fees on each transaction in the App store for rivals and by forbidding them from informing their customers of alternative subscription options," said EU commissioner Margrethe Vestager. The investigation began in June 2020.