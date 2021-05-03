By EUobserver

Russia has said it was "optimistic" of a new deal on Iran nuclear non-proliferation after a meeting of senior officials from China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the UK, the US, and the EU in Vienna on Saturday. "We have reasons for cautious and growing optimism," Russia's delegate Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted. "Participants aim at successful completion of the talks in approximately three weeks," he added. The other delegates kept silent.