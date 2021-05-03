Ticker
EU to curb industrial dependence on China
By EUobserver
The EU aims to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, especially China, in six areas - raw materials, pharmaceutical ingredients, semiconductors, batteries, hydrogen, and cloud technologies - according to an industrial strategy paper due out Wednesday, seen by Reuters. The EU should rely on "different trading partners whenever possible, but also stockpiling and acting autonomously," it said, adding EU states should also pool funds for "Important Projects of Common European Interest".