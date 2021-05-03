Monday

3rd May 2021

Ticker

EU to curb industrial dependence on China

By

The EU aims to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, especially China, in six areas - raw materials, pharmaceutical ingredients, semiconductors, batteries, hydrogen, and cloud technologies - according to an industrial strategy paper due out Wednesday, seen by Reuters. The EU should rely on "different trading partners whenever possible, but also stockpiling and acting autonomously," it said, adding EU states should also pool funds for "Important Projects of Common European Interest".

Departure of Foster leaves Northern Ireland on edge

Arlene Foster has been under internal pressure for months because of the party's annoyance at her failure to stop the creation of an economic border between Northern Ireland and the rest of Great Britain as part of the Brexit deal.

News in Brief

  1. Bulgaria: New elections as Socialists refuse to form government
  2. Police break up Brussels anti-lockdown party 'La Boum 2'
  3. New Zealand fires border workers who refused vaccine
  4. EU might relax debt rules due to pandemic
  5. US microchip maker seeks billions in EU state aid
  7. Russia 'optimistic' of new Iran nuclear deal
  8. UK keen to end EU 'ambassador' dispute

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. No pushback, as Russia blacklists EU's top official
  2. Poland keeps controversial mine open to 2044 despite lawsuit
  3. Social affairs and India in focus This WEEK
  4. Time to dump the G7 - it's a relic of the past
  5. Cyprus-Turkey talks go nowhere in Geneva
  6. Departure of Foster leaves Northern Ireland on edge
  7. Commission under fire for new 'deregulatory' approach to GMOs
  8. Support for gay marriage doubles in Romania

