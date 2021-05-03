By EUobserver

US microchip maker Intel wants €8 billion in state aid to make it "competitive" to build a new factory in Europe instead of Asia, its CEO, Pat Gelsinger, has told Politico. "We think of Germany as a good candidate," he added, in German newspaper Handelsblatt, after visiting Brussels and Berlin last weekend. "Europe will drastically increase [chip] production capacity," EU single-market commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted, after meeting Gelsinger Friday.