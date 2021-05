By EUobserver

The EU should relax its debt rules to allow national economies to recover from the pandemic, EU budgets commissioner Johannes Hahn told German newspaper Die Welt on Saturday. "The fiscal policy goals for these countries must be realistic," he said of Greece and Italy, who debt-to-GDP rations were more than double the prescribed EU limit of 60 percent. France is also on 199 percent, while Germany is on 54 percent.