By EUobserver

The EU foreign service summoned Russia's ambassador to the bloc, Vladimir Chizhov, to voice its formal complaint on Monday, after Russia blacklisted the EU Parliament president and an EU commissioner on Friday. The move is the first time Chizhov, who has held his post in Brussels for 15 years, was reprimanded in this way. There were "no legal grounds" for Russia's sanctions, which were "purely political", an EU spokesman said.