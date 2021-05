By EUobserver

Latest polls suggest the conservative CDU/CSU coalition, which has governed Germany for the past 16 years, could be ousted as the strongest party in the Bundestag on 26 September, The Guardian reports. Six-out-of-10 polls over the last two weeks show an advantage for the Greens, who were only fifth at the 2017 elections. A survey by Bild am Sonntag gave the Greens a three-point lead, at 27 percent.