By EUobserver

Former EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini has commented on 'sofagate', saying she was "angry with the protocol services of the EU" as "they could have avoided this", in Belgian newspaper De Zondag. However, she blamed Turkey the most. Asked what she would have done in the place of Ursula von der Leyen, Mogherini responded: "It is difficult. Probably, I would have asked Michel to join me on the sofa."