Ticker
Denmark to stop using Johnson & Johnson vaccine
By EUobserver
Denmark on Monday decided to exclude Johnson & Johnson's jab from its vaccination programme, AFP reported. "The Danish Health Authority has concluded that the benefits of using the Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson do not outweigh the risk of causing the possible adverse effect... in those who receive the vaccine," the authority said in a statement. The World Health Organization and EU drug regulator have both authorised the vaccine.