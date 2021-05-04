Ticker
Russia reinforces military in Armenia near Azeri border
By EUobserver
Russia's military occupied two new sites in the south of Armenia near the Azeri border as an "additional security guarantee" following last year's conflict, Russian news agencies and Reuters reported, citing Armenia's acting prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan. The move gives Moscow a bigger footprint in a region, where it sent extra troops last year to keep the peace, under an agreement that ended a six-week war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.