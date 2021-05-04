Tuesday

4th May 2021

Ticker

Russia reinforces military in Armenia near Azeri border

By

Russia's military occupied two new sites in the south of Armenia near the Azeri border as an "additional security guarantee" following last year's conflict, Russian news agencies and Reuters reported, citing Armenia's acting prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan. The move gives Moscow a bigger footprint in a region, where it sent extra troops last year to keep the peace, under an agreement that ended a six-week war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Greece closes humane camp for refugees, sends them to Moria

A model camp for asylum seekers on the Greek island of Lesbos is being shut down by the Greek authorities as residents are being taken to 'Moria 2.0', a lead-contaminated sprawling ghetto perched on the edge of the island.

Feature

Is Guiseppe Conte the last gasp for Italy's 5 Star Movement?

If Giuseppe Conte gives the Five Star Movement a complete revamp, it is likely to destroy the founding ideology and turn it into a mainstream, traditional centrist force, similar to the Democrats on pro-EU, green and equal opportunities policies.

Opinion

The 'non-paper' carving up Balkans and undermining Europe

In spite of all the denials, it seems clear the non-paper "Western Balkans – a way forward" – which explicitly proposes the redrawing of borders in the region according to ethno-national/territorial groupings – exists, though its origins remain in doubt.

News in Brief

  1. Libya urges Turkey to withdraw its 20,000 foreign fighters
  2. Chinese rocket module in uncontrolled descent
  3. Russia reinforces military in Armenia near Azeri border
  4. Novavax to start delivering EU vaccines 'towards end of 2021'
  5. German police shut down darknet child sex-abuse platform
  6. Mogherini: EU protocol service 'could have avoided' sofagate
  7. Denmark to stop using Johnson & Johnson vaccine
  8. Fresh polls put German Greens ahead of CDU/CSU

