By EUobserver

Najla al-Manqoush, the foreign minister of Libya's interim government, urged Turkey to implement UN Security Council resolutions demanding the repatriation of more than 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya, Ekathimerini reports. "We call on [Turkey] to take steps to implement all the provisions of … the Security Council resolutions and to cooperate together to expel all foreign forces and mercenaries from the Libyan territories," she said.