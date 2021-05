By EUobserver

A 27-metre long and 21-tonne heavy chunk of Chinese rocket flew 260km over southern Spain and Italy at 27,000 km/hour at about 6AM Brussels time, amid scientists' concern that its uncontrolled orbital descent could see it hit a populated area in the end. The Chinese module, part of a rocket launch on 29 April, will pass over Europe again shortly before 8AM, according to a website tracking its path.