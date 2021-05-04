By EUobserver

The European Medicine Agency (EMA) has begun reviewing China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, based upon preliminary results from laboratory and clinical studies. "EMA will assess the compliance of [the vaccine] with the usual EU standards for effectiveness, safety and quality," the agency said on Tuesday. The vaccine has shown efficacy rates of between 50 to 90 percent, and has so far been authorised in China, Indonesia, Turkey and Brazil