Spanish far-right party Vox is expected to help form a regional government in Madrid with the conservative People's party (PP) following local elections Tuesday, in which the PP won 65 out of 136 seats in the regional assembly, but fell short of a 69-seat majority. The main opposition Socialist party won just 24 seats, while the left-wing Más Madrid won 24. Vox got 13 and the far-left Unidas Podemos 10.