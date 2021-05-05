By EUobserver

"Very serious" incidents, which violated international regulations, have reportedly taken place involving vessels of the Turkish coast guard and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, Ekathimerini writes. According to the newspaper, the incidents occurred off the eastern Aegean island of Chios when Turkish coast guard vessels violated Greek territorial waters and made dangerous manoeuvres very close to Finnish and a Swedish boats patrolling under the umbrella of Frontex.