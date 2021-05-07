By EUobserver

Jihadi rebels kidnapped French journalist Olivier Dubois in early April while he was working in Mali's northern city of Gao, Reporters Without Borders chief Christophe Deloire has announced. A video released Wednesday shows Dubois saying he was kidnapped by the al-Qaida-linked group JNIM, AP reported. Dubois usually works for LePoint Afrique. The French foreign ministry confirmed his disappearance, saying they are in touch with his family and Malian authorities.