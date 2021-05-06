Ticker
French reporter kidnapped by rebels in Mali
By EUobserver
Jihadi rebels kidnapped French journalist Olivier Dubois in early April while he was working in Mali's northern city of Gao, Reporters Without Borders chief Christophe Deloire has announced. A video released Wednesday shows Dubois saying he was kidnapped by the al-Qaida-linked group JNIM, AP reported. Dubois usually works for LePoint Afrique. The French foreign ministry confirmed his disappearance, saying they are in touch with his family and Malian authorities.