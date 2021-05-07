By EUobserver

Italy will allow tourists to enter quarantine-free as early as this month, prime minister Mario Draghi announced, according to The Guardian. Visitors who have had an EU-approved Covid-19 vaccine, recovered from the disease, or tested negative 48 hours prior to travelling, will be allowed entry without restrictions. "From mid-May tourists can have the Italian pass … so the time has come to book your holidays to Italy," added Draghi.