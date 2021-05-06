Thursday

6th May 2021

Ticker

Draghi: Italy to welcome foreign tourists from mid-May

By

Italy will allow tourists to enter quarantine-free as early as this month, prime minister Mario Draghi announced, according to The Guardian. Visitors who have had an EU-approved Covid-19 vaccine, recovered from the disease, or tested negative 48 hours prior to travelling, will be allowed entry without restrictions. "From mid-May tourists can have the Italian pass … so the time has come to book your holidays to Italy," added Draghi.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU and US join up against China on Taiwan

The EU and its leading powers voiced strident criticism of China at a G7 meeting in London on Wednesday, even as Hungary, once again, tried to gag the bloc in Brussels.

Conservatives' Covid-strategy wins in lockdown-fatigue Madrid

Madrid conservative leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso has become a political phenomenon mainly because of her success in keeping Madrid open during the worst moments of the pandemic. However, critics accuse her of neglecting health services - while only protecting businesses.

Opinion

Why Europe should stop worrying about 'sportswashing'

The UAE's international reputation is steadily being shredded by its own leadership, in moves so blatant that no amount of sporting spin can hide them. Like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Russia, China will also discover that sportswashing never works.

Opinion

Conference on Future of Europe must listen to local voices

The Conference on the Future of Europe must concretely involve our local communities, regions, cities and villages. This is key to avoid a top-down exercise that would only feed the demagogic and anti-European false narrative of populists and eurosceptics.

News in Brief

  1. Israel study: Two Pfizer doses give over 95% protection
  2. Barnier calls Johnson a 'bulldozer' in Brexit memoirs
  3. Hungary and Poland prevent 'gender' in summit declaration
  4. Draghi: Italy to welcome foreign tourists from mid-May
  5. Germany announces new, stricter, emission cuts
  6. Channel Islands 'blockade' threat in UK and France row
  7. French reporter kidnapped by rebels in Mali
  8. Trump's Facebook ban upheld but with caveats

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  6. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society

Latest News

  1. EU and US join up against China on Taiwan
  2. Conservatives' Covid-strategy wins in lockdown-fatigue Madrid
  3. Commission drafts new rules targeting foreign state aid
  4. Why Europe should stop worrying about 'sportswashing'
  5. Conference on Future of Europe must listen to local voices
  6. What happens now to the EU's post-Covid recovery fund?
  7. EU turns from China to India on free trade
  8. Record number of far-right crimes in Germany in 2020

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us