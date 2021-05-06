By EUobserver

Germany proposed on Wednesday increasing its emissions-reduction target from 55 percent, to 65 percent, below 1990 levels by 2030, AFP reported. The proposal also foresees a 88-percent emission-cut by 2040, paving the way to reach climate neutrality by 2045, five years earlier than the previous target of 2050. In April, a court said previous targets "irreversibly pushed a very high burden of emissions reduction into the period after 2030".