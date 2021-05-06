By EUobserver

The word "gender" was removed from a draft of the Porto Declaration being prepared for Saturday's informal summit of EU leaders on social issues, a source told EUobserver. The declaration will be finalised by EU ambassadors Thursday. But in the latest draft on leaders' commitments, the formulation "to promote gender equality and fairness for every individual" was changed to "equality and fairness for all individuals" on Hungary and Poland's insistence.