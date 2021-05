By EUobserver

French politician and EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier described British prime minister Boris Johnson as a political "bulldozer" who shoves aside his enemies to get things done in a new book out Wednesday. He said Brexiteer Nigel Farage was "in private ... as cordial and gentle as he can be a violent demagogue in public". But he said Brexit negotiator Lord Frost was "cold" and had an "arrogant tone".