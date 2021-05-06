By EUobserver

Two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have proved more than 95 percent effective against infection, hospitalisation, and death from Covid-19 in Israel, research found, The Guardian writes. One shot of the vaccine was partially effective, offering 58 percent protection against infection, 76 percent against hospitalisation, and 77 percent against death. The authors of the study in the Lancet medical journal say this shows the importance of having the second shot.