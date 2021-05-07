Ticker
Brussels prepares portfolio of potential Covid-19 treatments
By EUobserver
The European Commission on Thursday presented a strategy for the development and availability of Covid-19 treatments, including a proposal to invest €90m in population studies and clinical trials. The EU executive will draw up a portfolio of 10 potential Covid-19 treatments by June 2021, identify the most promising ones. Brussels will launch new contracts for the purchase of authorised treatments or drugs by the end of the year.