By EUobserver

Israel's foreign ministry has urged EU states to "immediately cease funding for Palestinian organisations that work on behalf of the PFLP terrorist group", amid its indictment of a Spanish national living in the West Bank, accused of duping EU donors to divert "eight-figure" sums to PFLP, which is on an EU terrorism blacklist. Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, the same day urged Israel to stop building 540 new settlements.