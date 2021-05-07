Ticker
EU duped into funding terrorist group, Israel says
By EUobserver
Israel's foreign ministry has urged EU states to "immediately cease funding for Palestinian organisations that work on behalf of the PFLP terrorist group", amid its indictment of a Spanish national living in the West Bank, accused of duping EU donors to divert "eight-figure" sums to PFLP, which is on an EU terrorism blacklist. Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, the same day urged Israel to stop building 540 new settlements.