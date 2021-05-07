By EUobserver

The EU's top court has thrown out an appeal by German chemicals firm Bayer against a partial ban on three pesticides said to harm bees. "The verdict seems to allow the [European] Commission almost carte blanche to review existing approvals upon the slightest evidence," a Bayer spokesman told Reuters. "Protecting nature and people's health takes precedence over the narrow economic interests of powerful multinationals," a Greenpeace spokeswoman also said.