Current technology enables the world to cut methane emissions by 40 percent by 2030, shaving 0.3 degrees Celsius off rising temperatures, the UN said in a report out Thursday, amid EU deliberations on its first-ever methane-cut targets for energy firms, due this year. "If we want to reduce the rate of warming in the near term, methane is the way," Johan Kuylenstierna, one of the UN report co-authors, told Reuters.