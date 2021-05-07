By EUobserver

Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was as "reliable as a Kalashnikov assault rifle", Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, in a video-conference with deputy prime minister Tatyana Golikova. The European Medicines Agency is still studying Sputnik V safety prior to EU-wide approval. Hungary has started to use it. But Germany and the Czech Republic have rowed back on previous enthusiasm to give the jab to their nationals.