By EUobserver

The EU embassy in Tbilisi has posted €9,600 bail for Nika Melia, a jailed opposition leader, in order "to allow for [his] release from pre-trial detention", it said Saturday. The unusual move came after police arrested Melia in February on charges linked to pro-democracy protests, sparking a crisis between his UNM opposition party and the ruling Georgian Dream party, which is controlled by Russia-friendly billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili.