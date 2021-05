By EUobserver

More than 1,000 migrants arrived on the small Italian island of Lampedusa on Saturday amid good weather for sea crossings, prompting fresh political tension. The arrivals mean some 11,000 people have come to Lampedusa so far this year, up from 4,105 in the same period last year. "With millions of Italians in difficulty, we cannot think of thousands of illegal immigrants," Italy's xenophobic former deputy PM Matteo Salvini said.