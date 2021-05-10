By EUobserver

The European Union has not made any new orders for AstraZeneca vaccines beyond June when their contract ends, European internal market commissioner Thierry Breton said, after the EU signed a deal with Pfizer-BioNTech, the Irish Times reports. The Commission last month launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of Covid-19 vaccines and for not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries.