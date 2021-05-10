By EUobserver

German finance minister Olaf Scholz is to be the centre-left SPD party's candidate for chancellor in September's elections, after more 96 percent of 600 party delegates backed him Sunday. The former Hamburg mayor has campaigned on climate neutrality, a €12/hour minimum wage, and more investment in the healthcare sector. The SPD is currently on 16 percent in polls, behind the Greens (26 percent) and the centre-right CDU/CSU bloc (23 percent).