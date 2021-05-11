By EUobserver

Serving members of the French military have fired a second salvo at Emmanuel Macron's government, in an open letter accusing it of "cowardice, deceit, perversion", just weeks after a first letter said the country was heading for "civil war", The Guardian reports. Like the first letter, it appears in the rightwing magazine Valeurs Actuelles. It was reportedly signed anonymously "by active military personnel," and accompanied by a petition.