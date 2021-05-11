By EUobserver

The Dutch government has allocated €2bn to develop a carbon capture and storage project under the North Sea, Reuters reported on Monday. The initiative, involving oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and ExxonMobil, is expected to reduce emissions in the industrial area surrounding Europe's largest seaport by around 10 percent. It is set to be operational in 2024.The Netherlands is among the member states with the highest emissions-per-capita.