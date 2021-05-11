By EUobserver

EU foreign ministers discussed Western Balkans enlargement for the first time in two years on Monday in what EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said was "quite strange" given the region's "geostrategic" importance. "We cannot go on holidays without having restarted the talks", on normalising Kosovo-Serbia relations, he said. Granting Kosovars visa-free EU travel and lifting Bulgaria's veto on North Macedonia accession talks were also his top priorities, Borrell said.