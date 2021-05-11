By EUobserver

Retaliatory airstrikes by Israeli warplanes in Gaza killed eight Hamas militants, according to the military, Deutsche Welle writes. The Palestinian authorities in Gaza said 20 people were killed, including nine children, and some 65 were wounded. Israel reacted to rockets fired by Hamas into Israel after Israeli authorities refused to withdraw police from the Temple Mount and Shaikh Jarrah neighbourhoods in the Holy City, amid protests over settlement-expansion.