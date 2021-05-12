Ticker
Renewables in 2020 grew at 'fastest rate in two decades'
By EUobserver
A report of the International Energy Agency (IEA) revealed on Tuesday that renewable sources of electricity, such as wind and solar, grew at their fastest rate in two decades last year - with renewable capacity set to continue expanding at a faster pace. "Wind and solar power are giving us more reasons to be optimistic about our climate goals as they break record-after-record," said IEA's executive director Fatih Birol.