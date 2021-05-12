By EUobserver

Stefan Yanev will lead a caretaker government in Bulgaria until new elections in July in an effort to quell a political crisis after month-long anti-government protests and infighting in a divided parliament. He will be backed by an expert cabinet to deal with the pandemic and organise the election. Former PM center-right Boyko Borissov's GERB party scored best in the April election but failed to produce a viable coalition government.