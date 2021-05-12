Ticker
MEPs demand EU states protect women's reproductive rights
By EUobserver
MEPs in the women's rights and gender-equality committee passed on Tuesday a report calling on member states to protect and enhance women's sexual and reproductive health and rights. They also said that the violations of these rights are "a form of violence" that hinders progress towards gender equality. A Polish court ruled last year that all almost abortions, including those for severe and irreversible foetal abnormalities, were unconstitutional.