Wednesday

12th May 2021

MEPs demand EU states protect women's reproductive rights

By

MEPs in the women's rights and gender-equality committee passed on Tuesday a report calling on member states to protect and enhance women's sexual and reproductive health and rights. They also said that the violations of these rights are "a form of violence" that hinders progress towards gender equality. A Polish court ruled last year that all almost abortions, including those for severe and irreversible foetal abnormalities, were unconstitutional.

Fidesz MEP oversees FOI appeals on disgraced Fidesz MEP

Disgraced former Fidesz MEP József Szájer is entitled to a transitional allowance. The European Parliament won't say if he took one. An appeal on a freedom of information request is delayed - while appeals are overseen by another Fidesz MEP.

Belgium outlines summer Covid relaxation plans

Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo announced that from 9 June restaurants, cinemas, theatres and fitness centres will be able to open their doors again. Indoor and outdoor events will steadily be able to host more people.

News in Brief

  1. Germany stops Facebook gathering WhatsApp data
  2. Italy rebuts reports of EU deal with Libya
  4. At least nine dead in Russia school shooting
  5. Bulgaria interim government appointed until July election
  6. German priests defy pope to bless same-sex couples
  7. New EU public prosecutor faults Slovenia
  8. Renewables in 2020 grew at 'fastest rate in two decades'

Latest News

  1. 'No place to hide' in Gaza, as fighting escalates
  2. EU chases 90m AstraZeneca vaccines in fresh legal battle
  5. EU needs good diplomats in Indo-Pacific, not people in uniforms
  6. Expelling diplomats won't fix central Europe's Russia problem
  7. Russia penetrated Merkel's 'inner circle', Khodorkovsky says
  8. First recovery euros could be paid out in July

