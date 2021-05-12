Ticker
Germany stops Facebook gathering WhatsApp data
By EUobserver
The German privacy regulator banned Facebook on Tuesday from gathering data on WhatsApp users, citing an update to its privacy policy that breaches EU data protection rules by allowing access to a lot more information on the chat app's users, AP reported. WhatsApp users were confronted "with non-transparent conditions for far-reaching data transfer," the regulator said. WhatsApp denied the update is connected with any expansion of data-sharing with Facebook.