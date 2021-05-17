Monday

17th May 2021

Ticker

UK to stop locking up EU travellers without visas

By

The British government has instructed border guards to stop locking up EU nationals who entered without a visa in migrant detention centres, following several cases of harsh treatment publicised in UK media. "We have updated our guidance to clarify that overseas nationals, including EU citizens, who have been refused entry to the UK and are awaiting removal, should be granted immigration bail, where appropriate," a Home Office spokesman said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Internal paper lays out EU splits on 'returning' migrants

An internal document from January outlines the divisions among EU states when it comes the European Commission's proposal on "return sponsorships". Although positions may have since shifted, the document provides a glimpse into the Council's thinking.

Agenda

Israel-Palestine and travel certificates in focus This WEEK

Negotiators from the European Parliament, the council of member states, and the EU Commission will push for an agreement this week on the Covid-19 travel certificate so that safe travel can pick up during the summer.

MEPs rethink EU Parliament future after Covid-19 pandemic

The European Parliament president David Sassoli has invited MEPs to reflect on the institution's future, opening a broad debate about the best way forward after the Covid-19 pandemic. What will the post-Covid-19 parliament be like?

Feature

The activists calling out racism In Italy's media

Italian activists are collating a growing Instagram collection of racist, sexist and homophobic content in the media. But their battle to stop the use of the n-word, blackface and offensive content on Italian TV means standing up to ingrained racism.

News in Brief

  1. Pandemic conspiracies pose security threat in France
  2. EU laws on vans and CO2 too weak, NGO says
  3. Unicef urges rich countries to donate vaccines
  4. Belgium voices Chinese spy fears over airport hub
  5. EU: Over 5 million people risk 'starvation' in Ethiopia
  6. EU 'deplores' Russian ban on Czech diplomats
  7. UK to stop locking up EU travellers without visas
  8. Karadžić being moved from Hague to UK jail

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. EU impunity for Israel creating 'horror' in Gaza
  2. Internal paper lays out EU splits on 'returning' migrants
  3. Israel-Palestine and travel certificates in focus This WEEK
  4. MEPs rethink EU Parliament future after Covid-19 pandemic
  5. The activists calling out racism In Italy's media
  6. Online privacy for adults means more internet child abuse
  7. EU aims at 'zero pollution' in air, water and soil by 2050
  8. French police arrest Luxembourg former top spy

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us