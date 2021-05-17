Ticker
UK to stop locking up EU travellers without visas
By EUobserver
The British government has instructed border guards to stop locking up EU nationals who entered without a visa in migrant detention centres, following several cases of harsh treatment publicised in UK media. "We have updated our guidance to clarify that overseas nationals, including EU citizens, who have been refused entry to the UK and are awaiting removal, should be granted immigration bail, where appropriate," a Home Office spokesman said.