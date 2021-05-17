By EUobserver

The humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigray region is worse than ever since the conflict began last November, with 5.2 million people needing "emergency food assistance" to "avoid starvation", the EU foreign service has said. Blocking "humanitarian aid as a weapon of war is a grave violation of international humanitarian law", it added, amid previous EU threats to hold Ethiopian officials accountable by putting them under EU visa-bans and asset-freezes.