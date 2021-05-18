Ticker
EU 'deplores' Russian ban on Czech diplomats
By EUobserver
The EU has "deplored" Russia's designation of the Czech Republic as an "unfriendly state" in April, saying the move went against the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and would cause "further deterioration" in relations. Russia's listing means it can ban the Czech embassy from posting diplomats and hiring local staff. It follows diplomatic expulsions by both sides over a lethal Russian bomb attack in the Czech Republic in 2014.