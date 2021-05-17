Ticker
Belgium voices Chinese spy fears over airport hub
By EUobserver
Belgian politicians have raised security concerns over plans by state-owned Chinese firm Alibaba to build a €100m logistics centre at an airport in the town of Liège. "Chinese intelligence officers could have access to sensitive and secure areas of the airport … The future economic importance of Liège airport to China can't be underestimated," Belgian justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said at a parliamentary hearing last week.