Pandemic conspiracies pose security threat in France
By EUobserver
US-origin conspiracy theories about the pandemic are spreading on social media and pose a security risk in Europe, according to an AFP investigation. Some 30,000 people in France follow the 'DeQodeurs' conspiracy group on Telegram, another 100,000 follow German demagogues Attila Hildmann and Xavier Naidoo, and 150,000 follow UK conspiracist Charlie Ward. "People are organising in clandestine cells. Obviously it is a threat," French national intelligence coordinator Laurent Nunez said.