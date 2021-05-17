By EUobserver

Unicef executive director Henrietta Fore urged the G7 countries and the EU to donate 150 million vaccines to the Covax vaccine-sharing scheme to bridge the gap in supplies caused by curbs imposed by Indian authorities, as the country battles one of the deadliest coronavirus outbreaks, Deutsche Welle reports. "Sharing immediately available excess doses is a minimum, essential and emergency stop-gap measure, and it is needed right now," Fore said.