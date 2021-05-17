Ticker
EU laws on vans and CO2 too weak, NGO says
By EUobserver
Sales of vans between 2017 and 2020 showed no reduction in CO2 emissions because EU laws were so weak manufacturers could meet them without selling a single electric-powered vehicle, according to green NGO Transport & Environment. "With pathetic CO2 targets, the boom in e-commerce is becoming a nightmare for our planet," it said. Hybrid vehicles, which should stop being made, see owners rely almost exclusively on fossil-fuel engines, it added.