By EUobserver

Sales of vans between 2017 and 2020 showed no reduction in CO2 emissions because EU laws were so weak manufacturers could meet them without selling a single electric-powered vehicle, according to green NGO Transport & Environment. "With pathetic CO2 targets, the boom in e-commerce is becoming a nightmare for our planet," it said. Hybrid vehicles, which should stop being made, see owners rely almost exclusively on fossil-fuel engines, it added.